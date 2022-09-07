Markets
USD

U.S. Trade Deficit Narrows Roughly In Line With Estimates In July

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - A report released by the Commerce Department on Wednesday showed the U.S. trade deficit narrowed significantly in the month of July.

The Commerce Department said the trade deficit shrank to $70.6 billion in July from a revised $80.9 billion in June.

Economists had expected the trade deficit to narrow to $70.3 billion from the $79.6 billion originally reported for the previous month.

The trade deficit for July represents the smallest deficit since the $68.2 billion reported for last October.

The narrower deficit came as the value of imports tumbled by 2.9 percent to $329.9 billion, while the value of exports inched up by 0.2 percent to $259.3 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

USD

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular