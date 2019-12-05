Markets
USD

U.S. Trade Deficit Narrows More Than Expected In October

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Primarily reflecting a notable decrease in the value of imports, the Commerce Department released a report on Thursday showing the U.S. trade deficit narrowed in the month of October.

The Commerce Department said the trade deficit narrowed to $47.2 billion in October from a revised $51.1 billion in September.

Economists had expected the trade deficit to narrow to $48.7 billion from the $52.5 billion originally reported for the previous month.

The narrower trade deficit came as the value of imports tumbled by 1.7 percent to $254.3 billion, while the value of exports edged down by 0.2 percent to $207.1 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

USD

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular