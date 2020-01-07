Markets
U.S. Trade Deficit Narrows More Than Expected In November

(RTTNews) - With exports rising and imports falling, the Commerce Department released a report on Tuesday showing the U.S. trade deficit narrowed significantly in the month of November.

The report said the trade deficit narrowed to $43.1 billion in November from a revised $46.9 billion in October. Economists had expected the deficit to narrow to $43.8 billion from the $47.2 billion originally reported for the previous month.

The narrower trade deficit came as the value of exports climbed by 0.7 percent to $208.6 billion, while the value of imports slumped by 1.0 percent to $251.7 billion.

