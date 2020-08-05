Markets
USD

U.S. Trade Deficit Narrows In June Amid Jump In Exports

(RTTNews) - Reflecting a sharp increase in the value of exports, the Commerce Department released a report on Wednesday showing the U.S. trade deficit narrowed in the month of June.

The Commerce Department said the trade deficit narrowed to $50.7 billion in June from a revised $54.8 billion in May.

Economists had expected the trade deficit to narrow to $50.1 billion from the $54.6 billion originally reported for the previous month.

The narrower deficit came as the value of exports spiked by 9.4 percent to $158.3 billion, outpacing a 4.7 percent jump in the value of imports to $208.9 billion.

