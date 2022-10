U.S. trade deficit lowest in more than a year as imports drop

WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. trade deficit dropped to its lowest level in more than a year in August as slowing domestic demand amid stiff interest rate increases from the Federal Reserve weighed on imports.

The trade deficit narrowed 4.3% to $67.4 billion last month, the lowest level since May 2021, the Commerce Department said on Wednesday. Imports declined 1.1% to $326.3 billion. Exports slipped 0.3% to $258.9 billion.

(Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((Lucia.Mutikani@thomsonreuters.com; 1 202 898 8315; Reuters Messaging: lucia.mutikani.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.