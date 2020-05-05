U.S. trade deficit increases in March
WASHINGTON, May 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. goods trade deficit widened in March as declining exports offset a shrinking import bill, suggesting the novel coronavirus outbreak was upending the global flow of goods and services.
The Commerce Department said on Tuesday the trade deficit increased to $44.4 billion from a revised $39.8 billion in February. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the trade gap increasing to $44.0 billion in March from the previously reported $39.9 billion in February.
(Reporting By Lucia Mutikani Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
