U.S. trade deficit drops to more than three-year low

The U.S. trade deficit fell to a more than three-year low in November as imports declined further, likely weighed down by the Trump administration's trade war with China, and exports rebounded, suggesting the economy ended 2019 on solid footing.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.