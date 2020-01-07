US Markets

U.S. trade deficit drops to more than three-year low

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

The U.S. trade deficit fell to a more than three-year low in November as imports declined further, likely weighed down by the Trump administration's trade war with China, and exports rebounded, suggesting the economy ended 2019 on solid footing.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular