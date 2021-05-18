US Markets

U.S. trade chief Tai urges Canada, Mexico to enforce new North American trade deal

WASHINGTON, May 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai on Tuesday urged her Mexican and Canadian counterparts to work together to "implement, enforce and fulfill the terms" of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement to maintain political support for the new trade deal.

Tai, in remarks delivered to the first minister-level meeting to review the USMCA's implementation, said the three countries must take action to make it successful.

"For this agreement to be durable, it must serve the needs of everyday people – not just in the United States, but in Mexico and Canada as well. That will only happen if we deliver on our promises," Tai said.

