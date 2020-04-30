U.S. trade body votes to lock in high duties on Chinese tile imports

Adds details on U.S. industry

WASHINGTON, April 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. International Trade Commission on Thursday determined that imports of Chinese ceramic tile are subsidized and sold at less than fair value, materially harming U.S. producers.

The vote by the U.S. trade body locks in U.S. Commerce Department anti-dumping duties of up to 356.02%, and anti-subsidy duties of up to 358.81% on Chinese imports of a wide range of ceramic tile products. The duties were finalized on March 31.

Imports of ceramic tile from China were valued at an estimated $481.3 million in 2018, the Commerce Department said last month.

The Commerce Department said it would impose a final anti-dumping rate of 356.02% on Belite Ceramics (Anyang) Co. Ltd and Foshan Sanfi Import & Export Co. Ltd., and a China-wide entity to which they belong; and 229.04% for other Chinese exporters.

It imposed a final anti-subsidy rate of 358.81% on Temgoo International Trading Limited and Foshan Sanfi, as well as all other Chinese producers and exporters.

Glazed ceramic floor and wall tiles from China, popular at major U.S. home-supply chains including Home Depot HD.N, Lowe's LOW.N and Floor & Decor FND.N, are currently subject to a 25% tariff as part of the U.S. Trade Representative's "Section 301" penalties on China.

The agency opened its anti-subsidy and anti-dumping investigation of Chinese tile imports in May 2019 after receiving a petition from a coalition of eight U.S. tile producers claiming injury.

The ITC said there were 13 U.S. producers in 2018 who had a total of 3,399 employees and produced shipments valued at $1.3 billion, while consumption was around $3.5 billion.

Other leading suppliers of U.S. imports of tile include Brazil, Mexico, Italy and Spain.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal and David Lawder Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and David Gregorio)

