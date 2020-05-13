US Markets

U.S. to tell doctors to report cases of COVID-19 inflammatory syndrome in kids

Contributor
Julie Steenhuysen Ediiting by Chizu Nomiyama Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

U.S. health officials plan to alert doctors to report cases of a rare inflammatory syndrome associated with COVID-19 in children to their state and local health departments, a spokesman for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday.

CHICAGO, May 13 (Reuters) - U.S. health officials plan to alert doctors to report cases of a rare inflammatory syndrome associated with COVID-19 in children to their state and local health departments, a spokesman for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday.

The alert will be released on Wednesday or Thursday, the spokesman said.

(Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen Ediiting by Chizu Nomiyama)

((julie.steenhuysen@thomsonreuters.com; 312-408-8131; Reuters Messaging: Julie.steenhuysen.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular