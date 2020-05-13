U.S. to tell doctors to report cases of COVID-19 inflammatory syndrome in kids

CHICAGO, May 13 (Reuters) - U.S. health officials plan to alert doctors to report cases of a rare inflammatory syndrome associated with COVID-19 in children to their state and local health departments, a spokesman for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday.

The alert will be released on Wednesday or Thursday, the spokesman said.

(Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen Ediiting by Chizu Nomiyama)

