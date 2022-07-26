U.S. to sell additional 20 million barrels of oil from strategic reserve

WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - The Biden administration said on Tuesday it will sell an additional 20 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as part of a previously announced release from the facility aimed to calm petroleum prices.

The administration said in late March it would release a record 1 million barrels of oil per day of oil for six months from the SPR, held in a series of hollowed-out salt caverns on the coasts of Louisiana and Texas.

(Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Paul Simao)

