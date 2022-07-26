Oil

U.S. to sell additional 20 million barrels of oil from strategic reserve

Contributor
Timothy Gardner Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Angus Mordant

The Biden administration said on Tuesday it will sell an additional 20 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as part of a previously announced release from the facility aimed to calm petroleum prices.

WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - The Biden administration said on Tuesday it will sell an additional 20 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as part of a previously announced release from the facility aimed to calm petroleum prices.

The administration said in late March it would release a record 1 million barrels of oil per day of oil for six months from the SPR, held in a series of hollowed-out salt caverns on the coasts of Louisiana and Texas.

(Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Paul Simao)

((timothy.gardner@thomsonreuters.com; +1 202 380-8348 (Twitter @timogard); Reuters Messaging: timothy.gardner.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

The Market Has Shifted out of the Value

Jul 14, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Oil

Explore

Most Popular