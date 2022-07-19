U.S. to request dispute talks with Mexico over energy policy-sources

MEXICO CITY, July 19 (Reuters) - The United States will request dispute settlement consultations with Mexico under a regional trade deal over what it considers discriminatory Mexican energy policies, according to two Mexican sources and a draft announcement seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

The consultations relate to measures taken by Mexico which the U.S. Trade Representative argues undermine American companies in Mexico and U.S.-produced energy in favor of Mexican state-owned power utility Comision Federal de Electricidad (CFE) and oil firm Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex).

USTR did not immediately reply to a request for comment on the announcement, which was shared by the sources in Mexico and was set to be made public on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Dave Graham and Anthony Esposito Additional reporting by Steve Holland in Washington D.C.)

