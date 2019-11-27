U.S. to release findings from probe into France's digital services tax

WASHINGTON, Nov 27 (Reuters) - U.S. trade officials will announce any proposed action toward France on Monday when they release their report following an investigation in the European ally’s digital services tax, according to the office of the U.S. Trade Representative.

"The United States Trade Representative is in the process of completing its investigation ... of France’s Digital Services Tax," the USTR’s office said in a statement on Wednesday, adding that it "will announce any proposed action in the investigation” on Monday.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

