US Markets

U.S. to release findings from probe into France's digital services tax

Contributor
Susan Heavey Reuters
Published

U.S. trade officials will announce any proposed action toward France on Monday when they release their report following an investigation in the European ally’s digital services tax, according to the office of the U.S. Trade Representative.

WASHINGTON, Nov 27 (Reuters) - U.S. trade officials will announce any proposed action toward France on Monday when they release their report following an investigation in the European ally’s digital services tax, according to the office of the U.S. Trade Representative.

"The United States Trade Representative is in the process of completing its investigation ... of France’s Digital Services Tax," the USTR’s office said in a statement on Wednesday, adding that it "will announce any proposed action in the investigation” on Monday.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((202-898-8300; Reuters Messaging: susan.heavey.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular