U.S. to release another 10-15 mln barrels of oil to balance markets - Bloomberg reporter tweet

Oct 17 (Reuters) - The United States plans to release another 10 million to 15 million barrels of oil from the country's emergency stockpile in a bid to balance markets and keep gasoline prices from climbing, a Bloomberg reporter tweeted late on Monday.

The White House also plans to replenish the U.S. strategic petroleum reserve, the tweet said.

