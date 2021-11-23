US Markets

U.S. to release 50 mln barrels of oil from emergency reserve - White House

Contributor
Timothy Gardner Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Richard Carson

The White House on Tuesday said it would make 50 million barrels of oil available from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserves to help cool oil prices.

WASHINGTON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The White House on Tuesday said it would make 50 million barrels of oil available from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserves to help cool oil prices.

The release, a combination of a loan and a sale from the reserve was being in made concert with other releases from strategic reserves by China, India, South Korea, Japan and Great Britain, the White House said.

(Reporting by Timothy Gardner; editing by Susan Heavey and Giles Elgood)

((sheavey@thomsonreuters.com; +1-202-898-8300;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular