U.S. to release 50 mln barrels of oil from emergency reserve - White House

WASHINGTON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The White House on Tuesday said it would make 50 million barrels of oil available from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserves to help cool oil prices.

The release, a combination of a loan and a sale from the reserve was being in made concert with other releases from strategic reserves by China, India, South Korea, Japan and Great Britain, the White House said.

(Reporting by Timothy Gardner; editing by Susan Heavey and Giles Elgood)

((sheavey@thomsonreuters.com; +1-202-898-8300;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.