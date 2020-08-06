Commodities

U.S. to reimpose tariffs on some Canadian aluminum imports -Bloomberg News

Rama Venkat Reuters
President Donald Trump will as soon as Thursday announce that the United States is reimposing tariffs on some Canadian aluminum imports, according to a Bloomberg News reporter tweet.

