U.S. to reimpose 10% tariffs on some Canadian aluminum products - source
WASHINGTON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump is preparing to reimpose 10% tariffs on some Canadian aluminum products, a source briefed on the plans said on Thursday.
The move, first reported by Bloomberg, has already drawn a threat of retaliation by Canada.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; editing by Diane Craft)
