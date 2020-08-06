Commodities

U.S. to reimpose 10% tariffs on some Canadian aluminum products - source

Andrea Shalal Reuters
U.S. President Donald Trump is preparing to reimpose 10% tariffs on some Canadian aluminum products, a source briefed on the plans said on Thursday.

The move, first reported by Bloomberg, has already drawn a threat of retaliation by Canada.

