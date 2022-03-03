US Markets

U.S. to ramp up staffing at Havana embassy to process some visas

David Sherwood Reuters
The U.S. embassy in Havana announced on Thursday it would ramp up staffing and resume some visa processing several years after the Trump administration slashed personnel at the facility following a spate of unexplained health incidents.

The top U.S. diplomat in Havana, Timothy Zuñiga-Brown, made the announcement at a news conference.

