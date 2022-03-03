U.S. to ramp up staffing at Havana embassy to process some visas

HAVANA, March 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. embassy in Havana announced on Thursday it would ramp up staffing and resume some visa processing several years after the Trump administration slashed personnel at the facility following a spate of unexplained health incidents.

The top U.S. diplomat in Havana, Timothy Zuñiga-Brown, made the announcement at a news conference.

