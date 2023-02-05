US Markets

U.S. to provide assistance for those affected in the Turkey earthquake

Credit: REUTERS/SERTAC KAYAR

February 05, 2023 — 11:52 pm EST

Feb 5 (Reuters) - U.S. President Biden directed USAID and other federal government partners to assess response options to the most affected areas in the Turkey and Syria earthquake, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in a statement on Sunday.

The United States is profoundly concerned by the reports of the destructive earthquake, he said.

