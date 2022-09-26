U.S. to propose requiring new airline fee disclosure rules

Commodities
WASHINGTON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Transportation Department on Monday is proposing requiring airlines and travel search websites to disclose fees for baggage, ticket changes and to sit with young children the first time an airfare is displayed.

The Biden administration has proposed a series of rules to boost airline consumer protections. "Airline passengers deserve to know the full, true cost of their flights before they buy a ticket,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

