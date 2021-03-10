US Markets
U.S. to procure additional 100 million doses of J&J COVID-19 vaccine -official

Credit: REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

WASHINGTON, March 10 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden will announce on Wednesday that he has directed his health team to procure an additional 100 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine, a White House official said.

Biden is to meet with the chief executives of J&J and Merck on Wednesday. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu;) ((doina.chiacu@thomsonreuters.com; 202-898-8322;)) Keywords: HEALTH CORONAVIRUS/BIDEN (URGENT)

