U.S. to probe Samsung, Qualcomm, TSMC over semiconductors, circuits

Contributor
Susan Heavey Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANN WANG

WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - U.S. regulators will investigate units of Samsung 005930.KS, Qualcomm QCOM.O and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. 2330.TW (TSMC) over certain semiconductor devices and integrated circuits and mobile devices using those components, the U.S. International Trade Commission said on Friday.

The USITC will probe certain semiconductors manufactured by Samsung and TSMC, and certain integrated circuits from Samsung and Qualcomm following a complaint filed last month by New York-based Daedalus Prime LLC, it said in statements following voted to take up the probes.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

