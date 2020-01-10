U.S. to probe Fitbit, Garmin other wearable devices after Philips complains

WASHINGTON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - U.S. trade regulators on Friday said they will investigate wearable monitoring devices, including those made by Fitbit Inc FIT.N and Garmin Ltd GRMN.O, following a complaint by Koninklijke Philips PHG.AS and its North America unit.

The U.S. International Trade Commission, in a statement, said the probe would also look at devices by made by California-based Ingram Micro Inc as well as China-based Maintek Computer Co Ltd and Inventec Appliances.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey and David Lawder)

