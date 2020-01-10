U.S. to probe Fitbit, Garmin other wearable devices after Philips complains
WASHINGTON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - U.S. trade regulators on Friday said they will investigate wearable monitoring devices, including those made by Fitbit Inc FIT.N and Garmin Ltd GRMN.O, following a complaint by Koninklijke Philips PHG.AS and its North America unit.
The U.S. International Trade Commission, in a statement, said the probe would also look at devices by made by California-based Ingram Micro Inc as well as China-based Maintek Computer Co Ltd and Inventec Appliances.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey and David Lawder)
((202-898-8300; Reuters Messaging: susan.heavey.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Other TopicsBioTech Commodities US Markets
Explore CompaniesExplore
Most Popular
- Mexico's Aeromexico reaches compensation agreement with Boeing on MAX crisis
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Merck, Kellogg, Apache, Tesla, Boeing
- Boeing releases communications on 737 MAX simulators it calls 'completely unacceptable'
- 'Designed by clowns': Boeing releases internal messages that disparage 737 MAX, regulators