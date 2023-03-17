U.S. to pledge $171mln in aid for Venezuela -U.S. official

WASHINGTON, March 17 (Reuters) - The United States plans to pledge over $171 million in funding for Venezuela at a donor conference on Friday in Brussels, a U.S. official told Reuters.

Members of Venezuela's opposition have been awaiting decisions by Washington to again allow the distribution of funds to support opposition legislators and humanitarian efforts.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; writing by Rami Ayyub; editing by Susan Heavey)

