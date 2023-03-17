US Markets

U.S. to pledge $171mln in aid for Venezuela -U.S. official

March 17, 2023 — 08:56 am EDT

WASHINGTON, March 17 (Reuters) - The United States plans to pledge over $171 million in funding for Venezuela at a donor conference on Friday in Brussels, a U.S. official told Reuters.

Members of Venezuela's opposition have been awaiting decisions by Washington to again allow the distribution of funds to support opposition legislators and humanitarian efforts.

