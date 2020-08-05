U.S. to pay over $1 bln for 100 mln doses of J&J's potential COVID-19 vaccine

Aug 5 (Reuters) - The United States government will pay Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N over $1 billion for 100 million doses of its investigational coronavirus vaccine, the drugmaker said on Wednesday.

It said it will deliver the vaccine to Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) on a not-for-profit basis to be used after approval or emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

J&J's investigational vaccine is currently being tested on healthy volunteers in the United States and Belgium in an early stage study.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

