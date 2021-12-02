U.S. to not reimburse private health insurers for covering at-home COVID test costs

WASHINGTON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. government will not reimburse private health insurance companies for covering the cost of at-home COVID-19 tests, a White House official said on Thursday.

"The Families First Coronavirus Response Act and the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act require coverage of diagnostic testing for COVID-19 without any cost-sharing requirements during the public health emergency," the White House official said.

"The Departments of Health and Human Services, Labor and the Treasury will clarify that coverage of over-the-counter COVID-19 tests is generally subject to those provisions", the official added.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason, writing by Kanishka Singh)

