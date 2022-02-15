U.S. to inspect new 787 Dreamliners, says Boeing cannot self-certify

By David Shepardson and Eric M. Johnson

WASHINGTON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Tuesday said it would perform final inspections on new Boeing BA.N 787 Dreamliner aircraft, and will not allow the planemaker to self-certify the jets.

The U.S. aviation regulator said it notified Boeing of the decision that it will retain the authority to issue airworthiness certificates until it is confident "Boeing’s quality control and manufacturing processes consistently produce 787s that meet FAA design standards."

Boeing said it "will continue to work transparently through (the FAA's) detailed and rigorous processes... We will continue to engage with the FAA to ensure we meet their expectations and all applicable requirements."

Boeing suspended deliveries of the 787 in late May after the FAA raised concerns about its proposed inspection method. The FAA had issued two airworthiness directives to address production issues for in-service airplanes and identified a new issue in July.

Deliveries have remained halted as U.S. regulators reviewed repairs and inspections. Deliveries are expected to remain frozen months longer.

The FAA said it wants Boeing to ensure it "has a robust plan for the re-work that it must perform on a large volume of new 787s in storage" and that "Boeing’s delivery processes are stable."

The 787 program remains at a low production rate, with an expected gradual return to five per month over time, Boeing said.

Last month, Chief Executive Officer Dave Calhoun said Boeing will "have to complete the rework on a large fleet of airplanes... There's no way to shortcut it ... I wish it could go faster, and I can't accelerate it." Boeing disclosed a $3.5 billion charge due to delivery delays and customer concessions, and another $1 billion in abnormal production costs, related to production flaws and related repairs and inspections on the advanced composite jet.

Factory changes and other requirements to overcome tiny structural blemishes have raised longer-term questions over Boeing's ability to build 787s at a sufficiently low cost and at the rates once planned, a person familiar with the matter said.

