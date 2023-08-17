News & Insights

US Markets

U.S. to impose tariffs on tin mill steel from Canada, China, Germany -Commerce Dept

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW YATES

August 17, 2023 — 08:25 am EDT

Written by David Lawder and Susan Heavey for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department on Thursday said it will set preliminary anti-dumping duties on tin-plated steel from Canada, Germany and China, in a move to shield domestic steelmakers that is expected to draw warnings of higher prices for cans made from the steel and the foods, paint and other products they contain.

The department said it will propose preliminary anti-dumping duties of 122.5% on tin mill steel imported from China, 7.02% on imports from Germany and 5.29% on imports from Canada. No duties will be imposed on the steel -- used in food cans and other containters -- imported from Britain, the Netherlands, South Korea, Taiwan and Turkey, Commerce added.

(Reporting by David Lawder and Susan Heavey)

((sheavey@thomsonreuters.com; +1-202-898-8300;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.