US Markets

U.S. to immediately resume avocado inspection program in Michoacan, Mexico- ambassador

Contributor
Drazen Jorgic Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) will immediately resume its avocado inspection program in Michoacan, Mexico, U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar said Friday in a statement.

MEXICO CITY, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) will immediately resume its avocado inspection program in Michoacan, Mexico, U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar said Friday in a statement.

The United States had paused the program on Feb. 11 after a security incident in which an employee received a "verbal threat," the USDA said.

(Reporting by Drazen Jorgic, Writing by Kylie Madry; editing by Cassandra Garrison)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular