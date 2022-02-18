U.S. to immediately resume avocado inspection program in Michoacan, Mexico- ambassador

MEXICO CITY, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) will immediately resume its avocado inspection program in Michoacan, Mexico, U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar said Friday in a statement.

The United States had paused the program on Feb. 11 after a security incident in which an employee received a "verbal threat," the USDA said.

(Reporting by Drazen Jorgic, Writing by Kylie Madry; editing by Cassandra Garrison)

