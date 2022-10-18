US Markets

U.S. to hold offshore wind power rights sale off California coast in December

Nichola Groom Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS

President Joe Biden's administration on Tuesday said it would hold the first ever sale of offshore wind development rights off the coast of California on Dec. 6, a big step forward in expanding the nascent U.S. industry to Pacific waters.

By 2035, Interior aims to have 15 gigawatts of floating offshore wind capacity. The goal is aligned with the administration's other target for permitting 30 gigawatts of offshore wind by 2030.

"The demand and momentum to build a clean energy future is undeniable," Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said in the department's statement.

She said the department is "moving forward at the pace and scale required to help achieve the President's goals to make offshore wind energy, including floating offshore wind energy, a reality for the United States."

A formal sale notice will be published later this week, the department said, and will include details on the companies qualified to participate.

Most Popular