U.S. to give extra $100 million to Pakistan floods recovery

GENEVA, Jan 9 (Reuters) - A senior official from the U.S. development agency USAID said on Monday that Washington would provide an additional $100 million in funding for Pakistan's recovery from devastating floods last year.

"I am delighted to announce that the United States is making an additional 100-million-dollar commitment to Pakistan to help it recover from the devastating 2022 monster monsoon floods," USAID Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman told reporters on the sidelines of a major conference in Geneva.

(Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Miranda Murray)

