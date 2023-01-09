World Markets

U.S. to give extra $100 million to Pakistan floods recovery

Credit: REUTERS/AKHTAR SOOMRO

January 09, 2023 — 06:07 am EST

Written by Emma Farge for Reuters ->

GENEVA, Jan 9 (Reuters) - A senior official from the U.S. development agency USAID said on Monday that Washington would provide an additional $100 million in funding for Pakistan's recovery from devastating floods last year.

"I am delighted to announce that the United States is making an additional 100-million-dollar commitment to Pakistan to help it recover from the devastating 2022 monster monsoon floods," USAID Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman told reporters on the sidelines of a major conference in Geneva.

(Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Miranda Murray)

