US Markets

U.S. to get 36,000 more monkeypox vaccine doses this week, HHS says

Contributors
Julie Steenhuysen Reuters
Susan Heavy Reuters
Rami Ayyub Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said on Monday it had instructed a monkeypox vaccine manufacturer to deliver an additional 36,000 doses this week as part of a drawdown from a U.S. vaccine stockpile.

June 6 (Reuters) - The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said on Monday it had instructed a monkeypox vaccine manufacturer to deliver an additional 36,000 doses this week as part of a drawdown from a U.S. vaccine stockpile.

In a statement, HHS' Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority said the manufacturer, Bavarian Nordic BAVA.CO, "holds over one million additional government-owned doses and the equivalent of 16.4 million doses that could be filled and finished upon request by the government."

(Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen in Chicago and Susan Heavy and Rami Ayyub in Washington)

((Rami.Ayyub@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EBS

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular