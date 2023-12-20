U.S. to free ally of Venezuela's Maduro in exchange for 36 prisoners -source

Recasts with source, details

Dec 20 (Reuters) - The government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro will release 36 people, including 12 Americans, in exchange for the release by the U.S. government of a Maduro ally, a high-level Venezuelan source said on Wednesday.

The Maduro ally is Colombian businessman Alex Saab, the source said. U.S. prosecutors say Saab siphoned off some $350 million from Venezuela via the United States in a scheme that involved bribing Venezuelan government officials.

Of the Venezuelans who will be freed, 20 have been jailed for some time, the source said, while four are recently detained people involved either with the campaign of opposition presidential candidate Maria Corina Machado or the organization of the opposition's October primary.

All of the prisoners will be released on the same day, the source said.

The Associated Press reported on Wednesdaythe United States has already released Saab.

(Reporting by Marianna Parraga in Houston and Rami Ayyub in Washington, writing by David Ljunggren)

