US Markets

U.S. to extend student-loan payment pause up to June 30, Biden says

Credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE

November 22, 2022 — 03:36 pm EST

Written by Kanishka Singh for Reuters ->

Adds details from Biden video statement, background

WASHINGTON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The United States will extend a pandemic-era pause in student loan repayments to no later than June 30, 2023, President Joe Biden said on Tuesday.

The Biden administration on Friday had asked the Supreme Court to lift a lower court's order blocking his plan to cancel billions of dollars in student debt in a challenge brought by six Republican-led states.

The June 30 date would give the U.S. Supreme Court an opportunity to hear the case before its current term ends, Biden said on Twitter.

"Payments will resume 60 days after the pause ends," he added.

In a policy benefiting millions of Americans, Biden announced in August that the U.S. government would forgive up to $10,000 in student loan debt for borrowers making less than $125,000 a year, or $250,000 for married couples.

"I'm confident that our student debt relief plan is legal. But it’s on hold because Republican officials want to block it," the U.S. president said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Caitlin Webber and Tim Ahmann)

((Kanishka.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +12024508248;caitlin.webber@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.