U.S. to extend airplane, transit mask mandate through April 18 - official

WASHINGTON, March 10 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration will extend requirements for travelers to wear masks on airplanes, trains and in transit hubs through April 18 as public health authorities review when mask requirements should be dropped, an administration official told Reuters.

The move, which is expected be announced later on Thursday, extends the current requirements that were set to expire March 18 by a month. The official told Reuters that over the next month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will work with government agencies "to help inform a revised policy framework for when, and under what circumstances, masks should be required in the public transportation corridor."

The Transportation Security Administration extension comes at the CDC's recommendation. Airline and some government officials think this could be the last nationwide extension of the mask requirements.

(Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

