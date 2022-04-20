US Markets

U.S. to explore resuming migration accords with Cuba

The United States will explore the possibility of resuming migration accords with Cuba, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said on Wednesday.

Mayorkas was speaking during a news conference in Panama.

U.S. and Cuban authorities are due to meet in Washington on Thursday to discuss migration concerns.

