U.S. to donate 500 million Pfizer vaccine doses to world -Washington Post

WASHINGTON, June 9 (Reuters) - The Biden administration plans to donate 500 million Pfizer PFE.N coronavirus vaccine doses to the world, The Washington Post reported on Wednesday as President Joe Biden headed to Europe to meet with allies on his first overseas trip.

Biden was to announce the plan at the Group of Seven meeting in Britain this week, according to the Post report, which cited three people familiar with the plans.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chris Reese)

