U.S. to charge Teva in generic drugs price-fixing probe: Bloomberg Law

Aug 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Justice Department is preparing to charge Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd TEVA.TA with conspiring with competitors to raise prices for generic drugs, Bloomberg Law reported on Tuesday citing a person familiar with the matter.

The decision follows Teva's refusal to agree for a settlement that would have required paying a criminal penalty and admitting wrongdoing, the report said. (https://bit.ly/32qtltO)

The company declined to comment on the report.

(Reporting By Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((mrinalika.roy@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 8325;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.