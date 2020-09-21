US Markets
AAPL

U.S. to challenge judge's order that blocked U.S. WeChat app store ban

Contributor
David Shepardson Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

The U.S. Commerce Department said Monday it will challenge an order issued Sunday by a U.S. judge that blocked the department's order requiring Apple and Google to remove WeChat from their U.S. app stores.

WASHINGTON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department said Monday it will challenge an order issued Sunday by a U.S. judge that blocked the department's order requiring Apple AAPL.O and Google GOOGL.O to remove WeChat from their U.S. app stores.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler in San Francisco issued a preliminary injunction that blocked the department's order, which would also have barred other U.S. transactions with Tencent Holding's 0700.HK WeChat, potentially making the app unusable in the U.S.

"Prohibiting the identified transactions is necessary to protect the national security of the United States, and the department expects to soon seek relief from this order," the Commerce Department said.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAPL GOOGL

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: How Investors Start to Position Themselves in front of the Election

    WealthWise Financial CEO Loreen Gilbert joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss what she is watching in the markets as investors start to position themselves in front of the election.

    Sep 10, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular