U.S. to Break Crude Production Record This Year and Next

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (“EIA”) is optimistic about the future of domestic crude production, projecting a remarkable surge in 2024 and 2025. According to the agency’s Short-Term Energy Outlook (“STEO”), the forecast predicts a substantial increase of 290,000 barrels per day (bpd) in 2024, propelling production to 13.21 million bpd.



This upward trajectory continues into 2025, with an estimated record-breaking output of 13.44 million bpd. The primary driver behind this growth is the enhanced efficiency of well operations, reinforcing the nation's standing as a dominant force in the global oil market.



APA Corporation APA, Diamondback Energy FANG and Marathon Oil MRO are some of the crude finding firms that could stand to benefit from this production boom.

Supply Concerns Very Much on the Table

Despite the positive outlook, concerns loom on the global stage regarding rising oil supplies. Industry watchers believe that an uptick in oil output by OPEC members has contributed to uncertainties in the market. While leader Saudi Arabia saw its output shrink, as mandated by the production cut agreement, there was more oil coming from Iraq and Africa. Saudi Arabia's strategic move to lower the official selling price of Arab Light crude to Asia is seen as a response to the confluence of increased supply and weakened demand for lighter crudes, prompting investors to approach the market with caution.

Global Liquid Fuels Production Growth to Revive in 2025

The EIA's projection includes a predicted slowdown in global liquid fuels production growth in 2024, attributing it to OPEC's deliberate supply restraint. However, a rebound is anticipated in 2025, with a substantial projected increase of 1.6 million bpd. This delicate interplay between production and demand continues to shape the complex landscape of the global energy market.

U.S. as a Key Player Amidst Uncertainties

Against this backdrop, the United States maintains its pivotal role in the global energy arena. The nation's resilience in oil production, amid a landscape of uncertainties, positions it as a significant contributor to fulfilling international energy needs. With the forecast surge in U.S. petroleum and liquid fuels consumption suggesting 20.4 million bpd in 2024, the nation stands poised to play a vital role in supporting the ever-growing global energy demands.

Challenges Impeding America’s Oil Independence

However, challenges persist on the path to U.S. oil independence. Despite achieving record oil production levels, becoming a net exporter remains a multifaceted challenge. Limitations in energy infrastructure, particularly the absence of crucial crude oil pipelines connecting major oilfields to east coast refineries, present substantial obstacles. Additionally, the emphasis on heavy crude oil grades, not within the U.S. shale sector's production portfolio, adds complexity to the pursuit of complete energy independence.

Forecasting the Impact on Oil Prices

Looking ahead, as U.S. crude production gears up for unprecedented heights, the global oil market braces for potential impacts on prices. The EIA forecasts Brent crude prices to average $82 per barrel in 2024, with a marginal dip to $79 in 2025. While the United States secures its role as a leading oil producer, the intricate balance between production, global demand, and geopolitical factors will undoubtedly mold the future trajectory of oil markets.

What Should the Investors Do?

With U.S. crude production setting new records, investors interested in the Oil/Energy space might hold on to some fundamentally strong upstream-focused stocks like APA Corporation, Diamondback Energy and Marathon Oil. Each of these carries a Zacks #3 Rank (Hold).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



APA Corporation: It is one of the world's leading independent energy firms engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids. Geographically, the company’s operations are in the United States, Egypt and the North Sea of the United Kingdom. APA also holds acreage in offshore Suriname (South America) and other international locations.



Diamondback Energy: Midland, TX-headquartered Diamondback Energy is an independent oil and gas exploration & production company with its primary focus on the Permian Basin, where it has around 491,000 net acres. Its activities are concentrated in the Wolfcamp, Spraberry and Bone Spring formations.



Marathon Oil: Marathon’s oil and gas operations are mainly concentrated in the United States (primarily Oklahoma, Eagle Ford, Bakken and Northern Delaware) and Equatorial Guinea. Overall, the wells drilled by Marathon have extremely low oil price breakeven costs and need oil prices of just $35 a barrel to be profitable.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

APA Corporation (APA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.