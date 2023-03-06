US Markets

U.S. to ask Mexico for formal talks over GMO corn dispute -BBG

Credit: REUTERS/EDGARD GARRIDO

March 06, 2023 — 09:59 am EST

Written by Rami Ayyub for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, March 6 (Reuters) - The United States plans to request formal consultations under its free trade agreement with Mexico over genetically modified U.S. corn, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the mater.

The request could come as soon as Monday, Bloomberg reported.

(Reporting by Rami Ayyub; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

((Rami.Ayyub@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.