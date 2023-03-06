U.S. to ask Mexico for formal talks over GMO corn dispute -BBG

WASHINGTON, March 6 (Reuters) - The United States plans to request formal consultations under its free trade agreement with Mexico over genetically modified U.S. corn, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the mater.

The request could come as soon as Monday, Bloomberg reported.

