U.S. to announce list of drugs for pricing negotiations Sept. 1

By Ahmed Aboulenein

WASHINGTON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. government will announce a list of 10 prescription drugs for which it plans to negotiate prices for Medicare recipients on Sept. 1, and the prices a year later, a top Biden administration official said on Wednesday.

President Joe Biden in August signed into law the Inflation Reduction Act, which among its provisions for the first time allows the federal Medicare health plan for people age 65 and older and the disabled to negotiate prices on some of its most costly drugs.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Centers of Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) - which oversees Medicare and the negotiation process - announced the specific timeline for the first year of negotiations on Wednesday.

It had previously said it would release the names of the 10 Part D high-spend brand name medicines that would be included in pricing negotiations in the fall of 2023.

In September of 2024, the agency expects to publish the negotiated "maximum fair price" that would become effective in 2026, CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure said on a call with reporters.

The negotiations represent a rare legislative defeat for the powerful pharmaceutical industry and sets a precedent for curbing drug prices in the world's most lucrative market for medicines.

Under the law, CMS will choose from 50 "high spend" drugs based on Medicare utilization and cost that have only one supplier. CMS will expand the list for price negotiations to 20 drugs by 2029. It has set up a new team and started hiring for over 100 positions in recent months.

Drugmakers will have until Oct. 1 to sign agreements with the government to participate in the negotiation process and until Oct. 2 to submit data for CMS to consider when negotiating a maximum fair price.

The negotiation period will start on Feb. 1, 2024, when CMS will send initial maximum fair offers to companies who make the drugs selected for negotiation. Drugmakers will have 30 days to accept the offer or propose a counter.

The negotiation period will end on Aug. 1, 2024.

Bristol Myers Squibb BMY.N and Pfizer's PFE.N blood clot preventer Eliquis, Merck & Co's MRK.N cancer immunotherapy Keytruda and the higher dosage form of Regeneron's REGN.O eye drug Eylea are likely to qualify for negotiations under the IRA around 2026, Wells Fargo analyst Mohit Bansal had said in a note in August.

(Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Additional reporting by Leroy Dsouza in Bengaluru; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

((ahmed.aboulenein@tr.com; +1 202-519-3051;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.