U.S. to allow rule targeting Chinese tech companies next month - WSJ

Feb 26 (Reuters) - The Biden administration plans to impose a Trump-era rule, effective next month targeting Chinese technology firms that pose a threat to the United States, following objections from U.S. businesses, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. https://on.wsj.com/2NH0lKV

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.