Companies
PDD

U.S. to allow rule targeting Chinese tech companies next month - WSJ

Contributor
Eva Mathews Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG

The Biden administration plans to impose a Trump-era rule, effective next month targeting Chinese technology firms that pose a threat to the United States, following objections from U.S. businesses, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Feb 26 (Reuters) - The Biden administration plans to impose a Trump-era rule, effective next month targeting Chinese technology firms that pose a threat to the United States, following objections from U.S. businesses, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. https://on.wsj.com/2NH0lKV

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PDD BIDU QCOM

Other Topics

US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular