U.S. to act on TikTok, other Chinese apps in coming days -White House

Andrea Shalal Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA

WASHINGTON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - The United States will take action in coming days on the popular short-video app TikTok and other Chinese apps, White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany told reporters at a briefing on Tuesday, but gave no other details.

"He and Secretary (of State) Pompeo have said the U.S. will take action in coming days on Chinese apps including TikTok due to the national security risk," she said.

