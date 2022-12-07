US Markets

U.S. third-quarter productivity revised higher; labor costs still elevated

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

December 07, 2022 — 08:42 am EST

Written by Lucia Mutikani for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - U.S. worker productivity rebounded a bit more than initially thought in the third quarter, but the trend remained weak, keeping labor costs elevated.

Nonfarm productivity, which measures hourly output per worker, rose at a 0.8% annualized rate last quarter, the Labor Department said on Wednesday. That was revised up from the 0.3% pace reported last month. Economists polled by Reuters had expected productivity would be revised up to a 0.6% pace.

Productivity fell at a 1.3% rate from a year ago, instead of the previously reported 1.4% pace. Large shifts in the composition of the workforce in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic have made it harder to measure productivity.

Unit labor costs - the price of labor per single unit of output - increased at a 2.4% rate. They were previously reported to have advanced at a 3.5% pace.

Unit labor costs rose at a 5.3% rate from a year ago instead of the previously reported 6.1% pace.

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

((Lucia.Mutikani@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.