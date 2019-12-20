US Markets

U.S. third-quarter growth unrevised at 2.1%

U.S. economic growth nudged up in the third quarter, the government confirmed on Friday, and there are signs the economy more or less maintained the moderate pace of expansion as the year ended, supported by a strong labor market.

