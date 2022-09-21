US Markets

U.S. thanks Ukraine, Saudi Arabia for release of two Americans by Russia

The White House's national security adviser thanked the governments of Ukraine and Saudi Arabia for assisting in a prisoner exchange that saw the release of two American citizens by Russia on Wednesday after fighting in Ukraine.

"We look forward to our citizens being reunited with their families," Jake Sullivan wrote on Twitter.

