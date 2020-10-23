Commodities
U.S. tentatively approves Delta, WestJet alliance

David Shepardson Reuters
The U.S. Transportation Department said on Friday it had tentatively approved a proposed alliance agreement between Delta Air Lines and Canada's WestJet that is expected to expand travel options between the United States and Canada.

The department said it would require the carriers remove Swoop, an ultra low-cost carrier affiliate of WestJet, from the alliance, and divest 16 takeoff and landing slots at New York's LaGuardia Airport.

WestJet is owned by private equity firm Onex Corp ONEX.TO.

