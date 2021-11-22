US Markets

U.S. tells Sudan that deal to reinstate PM Hamdok is only 'first step' -State Department

Contributors
Simon Lewis Reuters
Daphne Psaledakis Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED NURELDIN ABDALLAH

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday told Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and military leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan that an agreement to reinstate Hamdok was only a "first step" in restoring Sudan's democratic transition, according to a spokesperson.

By Simon Lewis and Daphne Psaledakis

WASHINGTON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday told Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and military leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan that an agreement to reinstate Hamdok was only a "first step" in restoring Sudan's democratic transition, according to a spokesperson.

Hamdok was restored to his post on Sunday. He had been detained following the Oct. 25 military takeover. First appointed after the overthrow of autocrat Omar al-Bashir in a 2019 uprising, Hamdok will lead a civilian government of technocrats for a transitional period.

U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said Blinken called on the two Sudanese leaders to build on the "first step" of the agreement and continue the transition that was interrupted by the coup.

Blinken's message was that, "We must continue to see progress, we must continue to see Sudan move back down the democratic path, and that starts with the reinstitution of the Prime Minister but it certainly doesn't end there," Price told reporters.

Price called on Sudan's leaders to release all civilian leaders and others and lift a state of emergency.

Sudan's military promised to release all political detainees after weeks of deadly disturbances triggered by the coup, although large crowds took to the streets to reject any deal involving the army.

(Reporting by Simon Lewis; Writing by Daphne Psaledakis; Editing by Chris Reese and Grant McCool)

((Daphne.Psaledakis@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular