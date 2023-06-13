News & Insights

U.S. tells Russia to end global food supplies threats

Credit: REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

June 13, 2023 — 01:54 pm EDT

Written by Andrea Shalal for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, June 13 (Reuters) - The White House on Tuesday called on Russia to stop threatening global food supplies, calling the situation "unfortunate" as Putin earlier said Moscow may withdraw from the Black Sea grain deal.

"The world deserves certainty that this corridor for grain and food exports will be there on a sustainable basis, and that it will get to global markets so that the world can continue to be fed," a White House National Security Council spokesperson said in a statement.

